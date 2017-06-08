Farmers Are Shot, Pro-Pak Slogan Shouters Are Spared: Pravin Togadia

Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia on Thursday said that while farmers are being shot in the country, those shouting slogans supporting Pakistan are spared.

"In Madhya Pradesh, farmers fighting for their right to survive were shot down (in police firing on Tuesday). But we do not kill people in Kashmir valley who shout `Pakistan Zindabad'," he said, speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad.

"Farmers across the country are agitated. Not just Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Gujarat, farmers in Andhra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, all are agitated," the international working president of VHP said.

He demanded a special session of Parliament to frame a policy to make farmers debt-free by taking into account recommendations of the Swaminathan committee.

"We kill enemies, not farmers....I must say that farmers of this country are today unhappy," he said.

Togadia was speaking after launching `Prato Amrut Powder', which he said helps provide moisture to plants during dry spells, and which VHP is going to distribute to farmers.

"When it rains, this powder (sprinkled around the roots of a plant) will absorb water. One gram soaks up 200 millilitres of water. It stores water and forms a gel. When it doesn't rain for 20 days, this gel starts releasing water to the plant," he said.

The product is bio-degradable and VHP is going to distribute it to farmers across the country, he said.

"Our effort is to make farmers prosperous with three-pronged action plan: farming without incurring cost, providing water for crop and getting right support price for produce," Togadia said.

VHP has provided training to over 30,000 farmers about how to conduct farming using these techniques, he said.