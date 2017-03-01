FIR Against Jaganmohan Reddy for Misbehaving With Andhra Official

Vijayawada: An FIR was registered against YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday for misbehaving with a government official and preventing him from discharging his duties, Andhra Pradesh Police said.

The police in Nandigama near here booked the case on a complaint by the development committee of a government-run area hospital.

The Leader of opposition on Tuesday tried to snatch autopsy report from a doctor. He came to hospital to meet those injured in a bus accident.

The YSRCP leader got into an argument with collector Ahmed Babu and accused him of corruption and threatened to send him to jail.

He alleged that a fictitious report was prepared without conducting autopsy on the body of the driver of the bus, which fell off the bridge into a canal near Mulapadu, killing 11 people and injuring over 30.

The bus belonged to Diwakar Travels owned by TDP MP J. C. Diwakar Reddy and the driver was allegedly drowsy.

Jagan alleged the government was trying to save Diwakar Travels.