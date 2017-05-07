FIR Lodged After TMC Leader Threatens to Put GJM Leaders in Trunks Post Polls

Kolkata: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) lodged an FIR against TMC’s information and cultural affairs minister Indranil Sen for his alleged ‘coffins’ remark against them.

The GJM lodged the FIR on Saturday, a day after Sen, at a public meet in Darjeeling, said he would tie up GJM chief Bimal Gurung and secretary Roshan Giri in 32 steel trunks of six-feet he had bought and “dispatch” to another district after local elections on May 14.

Speaking to News18, Roshan Giri said, “We strongly condemn such uncultured and highly objectionable remarks made by him. His speech was full of hatred. Based on his veiled threats to the GJM leaders, we have lodged a police complaint against him. He violated the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct. Apart from an FIR, we have also lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.”

Giri alleged that the comments meant that the trunks were to be used as “coffins”. "He basically threatened to kill our leaders. They can do anything with help from local police," he added.

Sen's remarks have not gone down well with allies either. Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which is in alliance with the TMC, criticised Sen. "We do have an alliance with the TMC, but we do not support such comments by any leader. Sen's comments may hurt many sentiments. People must refrain from making such comments," said GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba.