For BJP, Congress Main Threat in Goa Assembly Polls
Panaji: The Congress will be the main opponent for the BJP for the upcoming Goa polls, because it is the biggest opposition party in the assembly and a national party, a state BJP leader said on Thursday.
"If you ask me, the Congress could be the main opponent for the elections because it is a main opposition party in the assembly and a national party like us," BJP spokesperson Narendra Savoikar told a press conference.
The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the regional Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are the key contestants for the upcoming state legislative assembly polls in Goa, which will be held on February 4.
