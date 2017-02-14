For Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Crown of Thorns in Chennai, Bed of Roses in Mumbai

Mumbai: Amid the political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, there is some soothing news for Governor Vidyasagar Rao from Mumbai, with the Raj Bhavan garden here bagging the Rolling Trophy for Best Garden and the 'Gemini Rose from his winter residence at Nagpur being adjudged the King of Roses.

"The Governor's Garden at Raj Bhavan Mumbai has received the Rolling Trophy for the Best Garden at the 56th Annual Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Competition Cum Display held in Mumbai recently," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"The rolling trophy was awarded in the category of Gardens attached to offices of Government, Semi-Government, Municipality, Railway Offices/Stations, Commercial Establishments and admeasuring 1000 square metre or more in area," the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: What Should Guv Vidyasagar Rao do? Serving, Former Governors Are Split