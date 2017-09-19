Former Congress Leader Shankersinh Vaghela Aligns With Jan Vikalp for Gujarat Election

: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who recently quit the Congress party, has lent his support to Jan Vikalp, a front projecting itself as an alternative to the BJP and Congress.Interestingly, the coordinators of the Jan Vikalp are all supporters of Shankarsinh Vaghela. Vaghela will visit the Ambaji temple and a few other temples on September 21 to officially launch the election campaign for the front."Who says a third front is not formidable? In several states of the country, parties other than the BJP and the Congress are in power. Why is it not possible in Gujarat, then ?" Vaghela told reporters in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The veteran leader, while maintaining that he will not contest elections, added: "In case Jan Vikalp secures a majority in the assembly elections, I will then decide about my role."Vaghela, to everybody's shock, predicted that the Congress does not stand any chance in the forthcoming assembly elections as a "deal" had been struck between the Congress and the BJP during the Rajya Sabha elections. "The fixing was that the BJP will allow Ahmed Patel to win the Rajya Sabha seat and the Congress will ensure a victory for the BJP in the assembly elections," Vaghela told the media.When asked about the party symbol and the possibility of a tie-up with other parties, Vaghela said that this is a front and the party symbol or name do not matter. "This is about providing an alternative to the BJP and the Congress. And this is not a B-team of the BJP. In fact, our agenda is exposing all the wrongdoings of the BJP in Gujarat."