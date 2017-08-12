GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Former Samajwadi Party MLC Sarojini Agarwal Joins BJP

On August 4, Agarwal had resigned from the Legislative Council membership, saying that she was not feeling comfortable in the party as senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was being ignored.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 3:04 PM IST
Representative image.
Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party member of UP Legislative Council Sarojini Agarwal on Saturday joined the BJP at the ruling party's headquarters here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On August 4, Agarwal had resigned from the Legislative Council membership, saying that she was not feeling comfortable in the party as senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was being ignored.

"I had been a party MLC twice due to Netaji (Mulayam). As he is not active in the party, I have resigned. I don't have problems with anyone in the party and I respect everyone. I felt awkward after the split in the party and did not feel like working in it," Agarwal had said.

On Wednesday, SP MLC Ashok Bajpai resigned from the UP Legislative Council.
