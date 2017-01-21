Four Samajwadi Party MLAs Quit Party Ahead of UP Elections

Lucknow: In a jolt to the ruling Samajwadi Party, four of its legislators including senior leader and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's longtime associate Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday resigned from the ruling party.

Chaudhary a MLC on Saturday arrived at the BSP headquarters and announced that he has left the SP to join the BSP for a decisive battle against the BJP in the state. Chaudhary had been a cabinet minister in all the SP governments in the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati promised to uphold the dignity of Ambika Chaudhary in her party and made him the BSP candidate from his traditional Phephna seat in Ballia.

When asked whether she will also take Shivpal Singh in the party, the BSP chief remarked 'Let him make the request then I will consider and let all of you know".

Samajwadi Party MLA from Etah district Ashish Yadav on Saturday quit the party and said that he will contest as Independent against the SP nominee after his name did not figured in the list of 210 candidates announced by the party on Friday.

SP had yesterday announced the candidature of former district Panchayat chairman Jogendra Singh Yadav in Ashish Yadav's place.

Ashish is considered close to Shivpal Yadav and had openly criticised Ram Gopal Yadav during the internal feud.

Two other SP MLAs, Rampal Yadav from Biswan (Sitapur)and Ramveer Singh from Jasrana (Firozabad) resigned from the party.

Lok Dal chief Sunil Singh who had offered his party's symbol and name to Mulayam Singh Yadav when his petition was pending with the Election Commission confirmed that these MLAs will be fielded by his party.

While Rampal, SP MLA from Biswa in Sitapur district, had earlier revolted against the party after his illegal building was demolished in Lucknow was pacified and given ticket by the Mulayam camp but his name was missing in the list declared yesterday.

Similarly Ramveer Singh was also denied ticket.

There might be some other sitting MLAs who might part ways with the SP in the near future, Singh claimed.