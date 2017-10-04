GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Planning Commission was Designed for Economic Growth, to Check Inequality: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh was addressing a gathering of students in Bengaluru where he said that Development Planning and Planning Commission were designed not just for the economic growth but also to keep a check on the inequality.

CNN-News18

Updated:October 4, 2017, 8:24 PM IST
File photo of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: Getty Images)
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that Development Planning and Planning Commission were designed not just for the economic growth but also to keep a check on the inequality.

Singh was addressing a gathering of students in Bengaluru where he said the process to eradicate inequality between various sections of the society was yet not complete, and everyone should work towards ensuring that gap shrinks.

"Fresh efforts," Singh said, must be made for equality to flourish, particularly after the "abolition of the Planning Commission" because the process, according to him, was not complete.

Singh said that economic reforms were undertaken to open opportunities for people who were born without any social privilege. He appreciated Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah's efforts to waive farm loans and yet maintain fiscal management.

"Siddaramaiah has maintained Karnataka as one of the most financially sound states," he said, adding that his government had implemented the Food and Security Act effectively.

Singh asked: for how long will we continue to deny equality to all? "Our republic is about equality. About one man, one vote," he said. Singh hoped that future students will become sound economists.
