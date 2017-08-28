Fresh Threat to EPS Govt, 40 AIADMK MLAs Skip Party Meeting

Political uncertainty continues in Tamil Nadu even after the two camps of the AIADMK have merged. As a fresh threat to Edappadi Palanisamy's government, 40 MLAs did not attend a meeting called by the AIADMK legislature party.Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has claimed the support of at least 22 MLAs with 19 of them meeting the governor last week where they submitted a memorandum saying that they have no trust in the Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy.They also wanted Palanisamy to be removed as the CM. On Sunday, DMK too submitted a memorandum asking for a floor test.Source from the Dinakaran camp said the intention is not to topple the government but to ensure that Sasikala remains the general secretary and Dinakaran remains the deputy general secretary.Governor Vidhyasagar Rao is in Chennai and is likely to issue a statement on the ongoing crisis in Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, the buzz is that the Palanisamy may disqualify 15 to 20 MLAs implicated in the gutka scam and is holding a privilege committee meeting later this evening.All MLAs and MPs have reached the AIADMK headquarters and a meeting is underway. Speculation is rife that the meeting is to decide the date of the general council meeting to appoint a general secretary. There should be a 15-day notice period to conduct the general body meeting and they are planning to have it sometime in September.MLAs supporting Dinakaran are staying in a resort in Puducherry and say they will not leave the resort till the governor calls for a floor test.If one were to go by numbers, the merged faction is still struggling as it does not have the required numbers. The drama may well continue for some more time as the Dinakaran camp expects to get more MLAs who they claim are in their ‘sleeper cells’.