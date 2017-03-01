Gurmehar Playing Politics over Father's Martyrdom: Anil Vij's Latest

New Delhi: Five-time BJP MLA from Ambala cantonment Anil Vij has done it again. And this time, he shoots off his mouth against Gurmehar Kaur - who lost her father Mandeep Singh during the 1999 Kargil war and is at the center of India's latest political debate.

Gurmehar (20) came into the spotlight after she raised her voice against the violence on college campuses in the wake of recent clashes in Delhi’s reputed Ramjas College. Her placards and posts on social media for better Indo-Pak relations and peace went viral leading to a war of words between the Centre and

Reacting to her placard posts for endorsing peace with neighbouring countries, Vij said, “Those supporting Gurmehar Kaur are pro-Pakistan, therefore such people should be thrown out of the country.

”Gurmehar has tried to play politics on her father's martyrdom. This is not right. People supporting her don't deserve to be in India,” He further added.

Vij’s enfant terrible act is not something new. In January, he had sparked an outrage after claiming that it is a "good decision" to replace Mahatma Gandhi with PM Narendra Modi as the face of Khadi and that the father of the nation would be removed from currency notes as well.

Later he went back on his words and issued a statement saying that they were his ‘personal views’. I take my statement back as I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

In November 2015, Vij allegedly misbehaved with a woman IPS officer and asked her leave from a grievance committee meeting after a bitter argument. Sangeeta Rani Kalia, SP of Fatehabad district, was shifted to IRB after she refused to leave the meeting on being asked to “get out” by Vij over an argument regarding her query on illicit liquor trade in the area.

He didn’t ever spare the state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In a media statement, Vij while hinting at Khattar complained to the DGP against a 'CID officer' for 'spying' outside his office.

When Olympian pugilist Vijender Singh, who is deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Haryana police, turned professional, Vij accused him of running after money over nationalism. Later he softened his stand and said, “It was for the state police to take a decision on his leave application to turn professional.”

On July 2016, Vij came out in support of Ashok Khemka calling him the most honest officer and put a question mark on Khattar’s government ordering a chargesheet against him.

He had also expressed his annoyance after not being kept in the loop in crucial meetings by the state chief minister.

“Thank you, chief minister, for taking a keen interest in my departments, I am relaxed,” he tweeted last year.

“I do not have any information of anybody appointed brand ambassador of my department for Beti Bachao programme.” Later he tweeted on Parineeti Chopra’s appointment by Khattar.

Sensing political bitterness, he quickly went on the defensive and said, “Khattar and I are great friends. One should not misquote his statement.”

On the issue of beef that rocked the nation and controversy surrounding Akhlaq's death, had said, those who cannot live without eating beef should not come to Haryana.

He also equates leaders in the Congress party as ‘Angrezon Ki Aulaad’ and landed in controversy for donating Rs 50 lakhs to Dera Sacha Sauda in 2016.