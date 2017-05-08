DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
From Kejriwal's Confidant to 'BJP Stooge': Kapil Mishra's Journey in AAP
File photo of sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra.
New Delhi: A week, they say, is a long time in politics. In case of Aam Aadmi Party, a weekend seems to be long enough to turn things around.
Mishra, on the other hand, was seen smiling outside the office of anti-corruption bureau, holding an envelope, which, he said, had the complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra has accused Kejriwal of accepting Rs 2 crore ‘illegal cash’ from PWD and health minister Satyendar Jain.
It turns out, Mishra, one of the leading faces of AAP till a few days back, is no stranger to controversies. He is known to have a penchant for passing statements which make for headlines.
Armed with a master’s degree in social work from Delhi School of Social Work, the 36-year-old joined the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption (IAC) movement. He is also the founder of Youth for Justice - a Delhi-based youth action group and has even authored a book Common v/s Wealth on the Commonwealth Games scam.
Mishra, in return, was always seen defending Kejriwal at every possible instance. “Mishra was one of first people who backed Kejriwal when things went downhill with Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. He was one of his most trusted men,” said a former senior AAP leader, on condition of anonymity.
Apart from water ministry, Mishra was entrusted with law ministry when the then minister Jitender Singh Tomar was arrested by Delhi Police. However, the additional position was withdrawn a few months later.
AAP formed a panel in August 2015, which submitted its report to the Kejriwal-led government and concluded that there were massive irregularities while awarding tenders.
The report recommended filing an FIR against former Delhi CM by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The report was also submitted to the then lieutenant-governor Najeeb Jung, who had forwarded the same to ACB.
This was again brought up by Mishra on the day he was sacked. He is believed to have told ACB chief MK Meena that he had ‘new facts’ into the scam.
Interestingly, Mishra, has earlier been in the line of fire after he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘ISI agent’. “Do we have an ISI agent as PM now? It’s very serious the way PM is surrendering to anti-India forces?” he had tweeted last year.
Mishra’s affair with AAP has, however, gone sour. All eyes, and cameras, are curiously waiting for his next move.
