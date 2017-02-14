From Meerut To Sultanpur: Lawlessness Resurface to Haunt Akhilesh in Poll Season

Lucknow: 'Double the speed to triple the economy'. One of the most preferred quote by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav‎. One he had quoted on several occasions in his speeches. However in the Poll seasons it's the speed of Heinous crimes in the state, which is now threatening the SP-congress alliance of losing its control and crashing on the electoral Highway.

From Murder of a trader in Meerut to Sensational charges against a SP MLA of plotting murder of a gangrape victim in Sultanpur, law and order has yet again become a big issue in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Akhilesh led Samajwadi party government was further embarrassed with 'Shrawan Sahu Murder case' in Lucknow. Sahu an elderly man in his late fifties was shot dead by 2 men allegedly on behalf of some suspended cops and a hardened criminal presently lodged in Lucknow Jail. Sahu was the prime witness in murder case of his son and the jailed criminal and cops were prime accused in that murder.

Similarly, many other cases of Heinous crimes like murder of a youth from majority community allegedly by assailants belonging to‎ a different community in Bijnor on 12th of February, alleged rape and murder of a 7-year-old minor girl and death of a 50-year-old women in a scuffle with chain snatchers in state capital Lucknow had suddenly brought attention back on issue of law and order collapse in Uttar Pradesh.

The biggest setback to Akhilesh Yadav's clean image has however come from charges of involvement of his party MLA Arun Verma in an alleged murder of a 22-year-old gangrape victim in Sultanpur. Arun Verma is also a SP candidate in this election. Considered close to Akhilesh, the later had started his electoral campaign from Verma's constituency in Sultanpur. This despite the fact that Verma's seat goes to poll only in 5th Phase.

The victim had earlier accused the SP MLA of rape in 2013. However, the police in its investigation had given Verma a clean chit. But now the rape victim's murder and charges of conspiracy against the SP MLA has threatened to adversely impact the SP-congress poll prospects.

Political opponents have been quick to shift focus on alleged lawlessness in the state. So while it was BJP President Amit Shah in Lucknow on Sunday, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lakhimpur on Monday who lashed out against UP CM over 'GundaRaj and Jungleraj' under his rule.

Prime Minister said' Akhilesh ji, Aapki Sarkar main Aaye din Rape, loot, Hatya jaise Vardat hoti hai. Phir bhi aap kehte hain Kaam Bolta hai. Aapka Kaam nahin, Paap Bolta hai''( Akhilesh ji every day there are rapes, Murder and loots taking place under your rule. You claim that work speaks for you. No it's not the work that speaks but it's your sins that speak''

BSP president Mayawati too has been making 'restoring law and order' as her top electoral promise. Yesterday while Campaigning in Etawah, the very heartland of SP Politics she offered people a promise ' if you all, the common man and woman, the good people want to walk on streets with head held high, without fear of goon,then vote for BSP' .

‎The sudden increase in serious crimes has also left Congress party in a fix. A senior leader not ready to be quoted expresses this dilemma. He says 'For years we fought against the SP government on issues of law and order. Our slogan was 27 saal UP Behal. This included 5 years of Akhilesh rule as well. Now as an alliance partner we have been compelled to defend the government and its tainted leaders'. ' Decisions out of larger political compulsions are not often easy to defend', he added.