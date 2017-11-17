Gadkari Blames 'UPA System' For Delay in Appointment of PSU Chiefs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday blamed the previous UPA governments for creating the system of seeking approval of agencies like the CBI and CVC before appointing the chiefs of profit-making central Public Sector undertakings, saying it delayed the exercise.The Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways was responding to a request by senior Congress MP K V Thomas for appointing the chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, a post lying vacant for quite some time."You are absolutely right about the post of the chairman of the Cochin Port Trust (being vacant)...The system...it is not from our government, it is from UPA," Gadkari said, adding a lot of approvals, including from the CBI and Central Vigilance Commission, were required.He was critical of the two central agencies for taking "a lot of time" for granting such approvals.Gadkari said, in such cases, the CBI took six months to grant approval, while the CVC another six months, before the file for appointment of a PSU head could be sent to the PMO and the law minister."This is the reason why the Cochin Port Trust does not have a chairman. We have to change the system," he said.In a lighter vein, he suggested the Congress MP to raise the issue of such delays in Parliament, where he would handle it.The minister said he had sought an extension for the former chairman of the port trust but he was shifted back to his state cadre.Gadkari said the government wanted to improve the system with full transparency, and reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating corruption and promoting development.He was also critical of bureaucrats who were more interested in conducting surveys and holding discussions on schemes that cannot be implemented."I like people who can get the things done. Strong political will and appropriate vision are more important. If there is a will, there is a way," he said.