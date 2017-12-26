Gadkari Hopeful Motor Vehicle Act Amendment Will be Cleared in Parliament in Winter Session

In an effort to fasten the process of approval of the Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 pending in the Rajya Sabha, which will bring about radical changes in the way road transport is managed in India, minister for surface transport, Nitin Gadkari is hopeful that the Bill will find the light of the day before the Winter Session comes to a close.“We are trying to push for the Bill so that the Rajya Sabha passes it as soon as possible. Currently it is with the Rajya Sabha Select Committee due to difference in opinion the parties had regarding the Bill in the last Monsoon Session. However, we are hopeful it will be passed in this session,” Gadkari told News 18.The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha, and is awaiting Rajya Sabha's nod. It will turn into a law after the President’s signs it.Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) Bill 2017 assumes importance due to stark changes in the law which is as old as 30 years. It proposes high penalties for various traffic offences, three-year jail for parents of minor drivers causing fatal accidents and a tenfold increase in compensation for families of accident victims.A report released by the Union road transport and highways ministry in September said road accidents killed 150,785 people across India in 2016, a rise of 3.3% as compared with 2015 when 146,000 road fatalities were reported.According to a World Bank report, road accidents cost India about 3% of its gross domestic product every year.Main features of the bill include:- It makes Aadhaar card mandatory for getting a driving licence and vehicle registration.- For deaths in hit-and-run cases, the government will provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh or more to the victim's family. Currently, the amount is just Rs 25,000.- The bill has provision for protection of Good Samaritans. Those who come forward to help accident victims will be protected from civil or criminal liability. It will be optional for them to disclose their identity to the police or medical personnel.- The minimum fine for drunk driving has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.- The fine for rash driving has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.- Driving without a licence will attract a minimum fine of Rs 5,000 as against Rs 500 at present.- The fine for over-speeding will go up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000-2,000.- Not wearing seat belt would attract a fine of Rs 1,000 as against Rs 100 at present.- Talking on a mobile phone while driving will attract a fine of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 1,000.- The time limit for renewal of driving licence is increased from one month to one year before and after the expiry date.