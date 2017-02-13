Gen Next in Andhra: Naidu Son Nara Lokesh to be Inducted to State Cabinet

Bengaluru: Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, will soon join his father in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.

The Stanford and Carnegie-Mellon educated Lokesh is currently the youth wing head of TDP, and is the chief minister’s pointsman in developing the new capital of Andhra, Amaravati.

“Our leader has expressed his intent to induct me into his Cabinet during his next Cabinet expansion. It was actually expressed publicly by the chief minister,” Lokesh told News18 over phone from Amaravati.

By inducting his 34-year-old son into the Cabinet, Naidu is following the Indian political tradition as laid out by Parkash Singh Badal, M Karunandhi, and in the immediate neighbourhood, K Chandrashekhara Rao whose US-educated son KT Rama Rao is a minister with the crucial portfolios of rural development and IT in the Telangana Cabinet.

Currently, Lokesh is tasked with keeping an eye on media coverage of his party and the government, according to top bureaucrats of the state. Party leaders say he is known his power point-approach on subjects like membership, cadre grievance management, training, and monitoring of active leadership.

“I need all the support to make AP the best state in the country,” Lokesh told News18.

“Lokesh is my firewall. He updates and tutors me in the use of technology,” Naidu told his close Cabinet colleagues who sat next to him in the audience at a public function where Lokesh made a presentation recently, according to sources.