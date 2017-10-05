GJM Activists Attack Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh in Darjeeling

: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, along with other BJP leaders, was allegedly chased and heckled by rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists on Thursday in Darjeeling.The incident took place in the afternoon when rebel GJM leader Binay Tamang’s supporters gathered and raised slogans against the state BJP leaders for saying no to Gorkhaland.They also disrupted the ‘Vijaya Samellani’ meeting as planned by state BJP President. “We had to cancel the event due to hooliganism of Binay Tamang’s supporters,” Dilip Ghosh said.“The miscreants chased and attacked us with sticks. It is unfortunate that we have not got any help from police or the administration. Some of our workers are injured,” he said.Ghosh alleged that it was a pre-planned attack with the help of Trinamool Congress and police. "We condemn this attack, and these people may someday find themselves in a similar situation. We will wait for that time."Speaking to News18, founder of Jan Andolan Party (JAP) Harka Bahadur Chettri said, “How dare they come to Hills? These BJP leaders said no to Gorkhaland and now they are coming to Hills to add fuel to the fire. The BJP is fooling us for so many years. It’s time to say no to them.”Meanwhile, Siliguri Mayor and senior CPI (M) Asok Bhattacharya condemned the attack on BJP leaders.He said, “We don’t support violence, but this is a fact that BJP is trying to instigate people. In fact, all of them - the Trinamool Congress and BJP - are befooling the people of Hills.”Backing GJM Chief Bimal Gurung, he said, “If the state government can initiate talks with Maoists if central government can talk with insurgents, separatists, then why Bimal Gurung should be left out of talks between the state government? No one believes in Binay Tamang. He cheated the people of the Hills. The central government should immediately initiate talks keeping Bimal Gurung in the loop.”On October 2, Chairman of Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills (BoADH) Binay Tamang warned Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia and State BJP President Dilip Ghosh against visiting the Hills without any clear stand on the demand for Gorkhaland.“Since 2009, Gorkhas are sending BJP leaders to Parliament with a hope of Gorkhaland, but nothing has been done so far. Recently, our party MP SS Ahluwalia made a statement in Tripura that division of Bengal and Tripura is not possible. Dilip Ghosh and Amit Shah also said the same thing. It is unfortunate that despite supporting our cause for Gorkhaland in their manifesto, now these leaders are making such statements. We want an immediate apology from these leaders,” Tamang had said.