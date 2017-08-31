GJM Removes Chief Coordinator Binay Tamang After he Calls Off Darjeeling Bandh

A rift in Gorkha Janmukti Morcha came out in the open on Thursday after chief coordinator Binay Tamang was removed from his post for going against GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s wish to call off the indefinite strike in Darjeeling hill districts.Tamang’s removal came hours after he – in a public meet in Kurseong – announced that the indefinite bandh will be suspended for 12 days from tomorrow.“All shops, markets, offices, schools, tea gardens will open and normal transport service will be resumed from 6 am tomorrow,” he said.“The next round of talk with the state government on Darjeeling hills is scheduled for September 12. Then we will decide whether to resume the shutdown or not,” he added.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcome Tamang's move and said that the initiative will bring peace to the troubled region.GJM, General Secretary, Roshan Giri said, “He along with another party member Anit Thapa were removed as GJM coordinators. We will take the final decision to remove them from the party tomorrow at the central committee meeting.”Speaking to News18, GJM leader and Darjeeling MLA, Amar Rai, said, “It seems that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee managed to break the unity of the GJM. This is unfortunate that there are differences of opinion among GJM leaders.”“Rift is prominent after Binay Tamang and others leaders met Mamata Banerjee yesterday for the all-party meet. It seems that the state government is desperate to break our unity. I would like to say that all of us (except few) are united and no one can hamper our movement for separate Gorkhaland. We want a separate and there is no compromise on it,” he added.Gurung while condemning Tamang’s announcement, said, “The indefinite strike in the hills will continue till we achieve our dream of a separate state. Those who joined hands with the state government will not be spared by the people of hills.”Meanwhile, a large number of Gurung’s supporters took out protest rallies at several places in Darjeeling against Tamang. They shouted slogans that he had become an agent of the state government and is trying to break the GJM unity.They also threatened him to leave Darjeeling or people of the hills will punish him.