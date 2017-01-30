Goa Elections 2017 Live: Rahul, Shah, Uddhav to Address Rallies Today

With campaigning reaching fever pitch in Goa, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address public meetings today in the poll-bound state.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17.

