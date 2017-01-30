LIVE NOW
Goa Elections 2017 Live: Rahul, Shah, Uddhav to Address Rallies Today

News18.com | January 30, 2017, 8:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

With campaigning reaching fever pitch in Goa, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address public meetings today in the poll-bound state.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17.

