Goa Elections 2017 Live: Rahul, Shah, Uddhav to Address Rallies Today

Event Highlights
With campaigning reaching fever pitch in Goa, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will address public meetings today in the poll-bound state.
Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Mapusa at 4 pm. He had earlier addressed a rally in Fatorda, near Margao, on December 17.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Photogallery
-
StarGaze: Shraddha Kapoor Parties With Farhan Akhtar, SRK Attends OK Jaanu Special Screening
-
Kishwer Merchant- Suyyash Rai Wedding: Look Who All Attended the Reception Party
-
Hollywood Friday: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone Starrer La La Land Releases This Week
-
Hollywood Friday: Moana All Set to Bring Disney's Magic On-Screen This Week