Goa Elections 2017: Look at the Goa Swing

News18.com

First published: February 15, 2017, 1:09 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
(Image: Network18 creatives)

After the voting ended on February 4, in Goa it is about time for political parties to speculate on the result.

The state of Goa had traditionally two parties - the BJP and the Congress fighting it out but this time around the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party has made the decision making little complex.

Have a look at the Goa swing:

The Goa Swing

