Goa Elections 2017: Previous Performances in Assembly Polls

First published: February 15, 2017, 2:32 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
After the voting ended on February 4, in Goa it is about time for political parties to speculate on the result.

The election in Goa was a peaceful one and with elaborate arrangements by the election commission, there were hardly any glitches in the voting.

The state of Goa had traditionally two parties - the BJP and the Congress fighting it out but this time around the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party has made the decision making little complex.

Here is a graphical representation:

