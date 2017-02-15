Goa Elections 2017: Previous Performances in Assembly Polls

After the voting ended on February 4, in Goa it is about time for political parties to speculate on the result.

The election in Goa was a peaceful one and with elaborate arrangements by the election commission, there were hardly any glitches in the voting.

The state of Goa had traditionally two parties - the BJP and the Congress fighting it out but this time around the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party has made the decision making little complex.

Here is a graphical representation: