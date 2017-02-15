Goa Elections 2017: Previous Performances in Assembly Polls
(Image: Network18 creatives)
After the voting ended on February 4, in Goa it is about time for political parties to speculate on the result.
The election in Goa was a peaceful one and with elaborate arrangements by the election commission, there were hardly any glitches in the voting.
The state of Goa had traditionally two parties - the BJP and the Congress fighting it out but this time around the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party has made the decision making little complex.
Here is a graphical representation:
