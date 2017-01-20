Panaji: BJP president Amit Shah will address two rallies in poll-bound Goa on January 23, ahead of a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled on January 28.

"Amit Shah would address public rally at Vasco and Ponda. He will also hold a meeting with the key office-bearers to review the campaigning for elections," BJP state unit president Vinay Tendulkar said, adding Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and other senior leaders would attend the meeting.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting near Panaji.

Senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu is also scheduled to address a meeting at Mandrem constituency on January 22, Tendulkar said.

BJP has fielded candidates in 36 constituencies and extended support to Independents on four seats. Goa goes to single-phase election on February 4.