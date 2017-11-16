Godse Statue in Bhopal Leaves Congress Fuming, to Hold State-Wide Protests Tomorrow

A day after Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Sabha installed a Nathuram Godse idol inside their office in Bhopal, the Congress has decided to organise statewide protests against the move on Friday.The Mahasabha had also asked for land from the district administration for a temple dedicated to the Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin in the city, but their plea was not entertained. Godse was hanged for killing Mahatma Gandhi on Nov 15, 1949.Hundreds of Congress workers on Thursday reached Habibganj police station in Bhopal seeking registration of an FIR against those glorifying Godse and had heated arguments with police officers.Home minister Bhupendra Singh had on Wednesday pleaded ignorance about the matter and said he would seek a report from the district administration.IG Law and Order, Makrand Desukar, claimed that the police is keeping a watch on the developments to make sure there is no law and order problem.Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh, accussed the BJP of letting its smaller affiliate bodies run amok and later disowning their acts.Senior Congress leader Manak Agrawal even claimed that the Godse temple, if built, would be demolished once the Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh. He also threatened a statewide agitation against the glorification of Nathuram Godse.Former Union minister Jyotiradiya Scindia tagging a news report on Godse temple in a tweet, called it a highly shameful act. He slammed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan by saying that he resorts to drama of fast on the name of Mahatma Gandhi and right under his nose, Godse temple is coming up.Congress state president Arun Yadav accused Shivraj of strengthening fascism and anarchy. He announced that the Congress party would hold protests at Gandhi statues across the state and would hand over memoranda addressed to President, seeking seizure of Godse statue.