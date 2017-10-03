Gorkhaland: Bimal Gurung Terms Binay Tamang 'Mir Jafar', Appeals People to Welcome BJP Team

: A day after rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Binay Tamang warned Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia and State BJP President Dilip Ghosh not to visit the Hills without any clear stand on Gorkhaland, GJM Chief Bimal Gurung has appealed people in the Hills to whole heartedly welcome the BJP delegates."On October 4, BJP delegates are coming to Kalimpong to assess the situation and to interact with the people, hence I request my brothers and sisters to welcome them and tell them all that we have faced during the 104-days of strike. They should also tell them about the dictatorial policies of the Bengal government. October 7 is the 11th anniversary of GJM's formation. I request everyone to mark the day at their respective places. We should unite and reject GTA. There are some Mir Jafars who are trying to create hurdle and we should fight against these Mir Jafars," said Gurung.Bimal Gurung statement came after Binay Tamang – who is also the newly appointed Chairman of Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills (BoADH) – said, "I have information that a team of BJP leaders is planning to come to Darjeeling. I would like to tell them to clear their stand whether they want to give us Gorkhaland or not. BJP or NDA's stand is not clear. It would be better for them to come to Darjeeling with a clear stand or else there could be some law and order problem and we will not be responsible for that.Speaking to, Bengal BJP President, Dilip Ghosh, said, "Tomorrow I will reach Kalimpong and then will go to Darjeeling. Let's see who has the guts to stop us." Sources said, Darjeeling MP SS Ahluwalia will also be present in Darjeeling on October 4 for a Tilak Utsav.On September 20, in a major setback for the GJM Chief Bimal Gurung, Mamata Banerjee formed a new body called Board of Administrators for Darjeeling Hills till the scheduled election of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and appointed Binay Tamang as its Chairman to look into the Hills Affairs in Darjeeling.The rift in GJM is out in the open since August 31 after Binay Tamang was removed as a Chief Coordinator for going against Bimal Gurung's decision in calling off the indefinite strike (then) in the Hills.Binay's removal came after he (in a public meet in Kurseong) announced to call off the indefinite bandh.