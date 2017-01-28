GSM-Shiv Sena Combine Assures to Ban EDMs, Rave Parties in Goa

Panaji: RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) and Shiv Sena in their joint manifesto for Goa polls have promised to ban Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in the coastal state even as it assured to discontinue government grants to English medium schools in a phased manner.

"Government grants to English medium primary schools will be discontinued step-by-step from academic year 2017-18. Additional special incentives will be given to primary schools in Marathi, Konkani and other Indian languages," read the manifesto by GSM and Shiv Sena which was released on Satutrday, almost a week before the State Legislative Assembly polls.

GSM which is an off-shoot of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) was formed after BJP refused to give into their demands of discontinuing government grants to English medium schools.

The Manch which is fighting elections in alliance with Shiv Sena and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has also assured to ban rave parties and Electronic Dance Music festivals in Goa.

The GSM-SS has also promised to fight the increasing drug menace wherein laws will be made more stringent with the help of the Centre and a special narcotic cell would be set up to check spread of drugs.

In yet another assurance, GSM-SS has said that deployment of police personnel for security of ministers and high-ranking officials will be reduced to make more police personnel available for prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order in the state.

They have assured to launched a populist initiative by introducing subsidised loans for purchase of vehicles and homes to government servants, a scheme which was discontinued.

The combine in its manifesto said that approvals granted by Investment Promotion Board (IPB) would not be disconnected from the land use plan (Regional Plan) but instead would be in conformity with it (RP).

The much discussed RP would be re-drawn within a year to make it in conformity with the objectives of sustainable development of Goa.

On the mining front, the parties have assured that "mining would be regulated as per Supreme Court guidelines. The construction of mining corridors will be expedited with the participation of the (mining) industry."

GSM which is a part of its alliance with SS and MGP is contesting on six seats - Siolim, Panaji, Mayem, Sankhali, Curchorem and Velim while Sena is fielding candidates from four constituencies- Saligao, Thivim, Cuncolim and Mormugao.