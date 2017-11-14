GST Will be an 'Aashirvaad' for Traders Within a Year, Says Amit Shah

: BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday deflected the criticism against GST and said that it will be an 'aashirvaad' (blessing) for traders within a year.Shah said that Prime Minister Modi is personally looking into the matter and the results will be there for everyone to see.Defending the Gujarat Model, Shah, speaking at Network18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event, said that the Congress must look at the Amethi model first. When asked to explain his statement, Shah said he would not like to speak about a 'vifal model (failed model)'."We don't want any comparison with the 'Amethi model'. We don't want Gujarat to go in that direction," Shah said.Taking on the critics of unemployment, Shah said: "It is not possible to give employment to everyone in a nation of 125 crore people. Self-employment is the only way forward."Congress has recently seen an upsurge in its presence on social media, but Shah was unimpressed. He said: "Congress may have increased its presence on social media, but the question that needs to be answered is where is that increase, in Kazakhstan?"Shah challenged the Congress to name its chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat.