1-min read

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Top 10 Takeaways From Election Commission's Announcement

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections will have two phases, with phase 1 being held on December 9 and phase 2 taking place on December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

News18.com

Updated:October 25, 2017, 2:54 PM IST
File photo of Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti.
New Delhi: The dates for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2017 have been announced by the Election Commission on Wednesday. Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti announced that a model code of conduct, which prohibits announcements that can influence voters, comes into effect immediately. The opposition parties, led by Congress, had accused the Centre of pressuring the election body to allow the BJP more time to announce sops and launch big projects, a charge that both the Election Commission and the ruling party have rejected.

Here are the top takeaways from the announcement:

VVPAT paper trail machines will be used in all the poll booths. VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party for which a person has voted.

As a pilot project, VVPAT slips will be counted in some polling booths

There will be a total of 50,128 polling booths, with 4.33 crore people eligible voters. 182 of the polling booths will be all-women managed.

A mobile app is being introduced so that anyone who has a complaint, can lodge it via the program.

Gujarat poll dates

The height of the voting compartment will also be increased to maintain secrecy

Differently-abled voters will be given preference at polling stations

CCTVs will be installed at critical polling booths and border checkpoints

GIS (Geographic Information System) based real-time monitoring of election activities will take place during the polls

The CEC said that the announcement for the election dates were delayed as flood relief work was going on in Gujarat
