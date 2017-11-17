

Assembly Constituency Candidate No. Name 1 69 Rajkot West Vijaybhai Rupani 2 25 Mahesana Nitinbhai Patel 3 105 Bhavnagar West Jitubhai Vaghani 4 3 Anjar Vasanbhai Ahir 5 7 Vav Shankarbhai Chadhary 6 8 Tharad Parbatbhai Patel 7 14 Deodar Keshaji Chauhan 8 17 Chanasma Dilipji Virji Thakor 9 20 Kheralu Bharatisinh Dabhi 10 27 Himatnagar Rajendrabhai Ranjitsinh Chavda 11 29 Khedbrahma (ST) Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara 12 30 Bhiloda (ST) P.C.Branda 13 31 Modasa Bhikhusinh Chatursinh Parmar 14 57 Daskroi Babubhai J.Patel 15 58 Dholka Bhupendrasinh Chudasma 16 61 Limdi Kiritsinh Rana 17 62 Wadhwan Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) 18 72 Jasdan Bharatbhai Boghra 19 74 Jetpur Jayeshbhai Radadiya 20 77 Jamnagar Rural Raghvjibhai Patel 21 78 Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Merubha Jadeja (Hakubha) 22 80 Jamjodhpur Chimanbhai Sapariya 23 81 Khambhalia Kalubhai Chavda 24 82 Dwarka Pabubha Virmbha Manek 25 89 Mangrol Bhagvanjibhai Kargatiya 26 86 Junagadh Mahendrabhai Mashru 27 90 Somnath Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad 28 91 Talala Govindbhai Parmar 29 94 Dhari Dilipbhai Sanghani 30 95 Amreli Bavkubhai Udhad 31 98 Rajula Hirabhai Solanki 32 99 Mahuva Raghvjibhai Makvana ( R.C) 33 103 Bhavnagar Rural Parshotambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki 34 104 Bhavnagar East Vibharvriben Dave 35 106 Gadhada (SC) Atmarambhai Parma 36 111 Umreth Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar 37 114 Sojitra Vipulbhai Vinubhai Patel 38 117 Mehemdabad Arjunsing Chauhan 39 119 Thasra Ramsinh Parmar 40 121 Balasinor Mansinh Chauhan 41 126 Godhra C.K.Raulji 42 124 Shehra Jethabhai Aahir 43 128 Halol Jaydrathsinh parmar 44 134 Devgadhbaria Bachubhai Khabad 45 135 Savli Ketanbhai Inamdar 46 138 Jetpur (ST) Jayantibhai Rathva 47 141 Vadodara City (SC) Manishaben Vakil 48 144 Raopura Rajendrabhai Trivedi 49 145 Manjalpur Yogeshbhai Patel 50 146 Padra Dineshbhai Patel (Mama) 51 147 Karjan Satisbhai Balubhai Patel 52 148 Nandod (ST) Shabdsharnbhai Tadvi 53 149 Dediapada (ST) Motibhai P.Vasava 54 151 Vagra Arunsinh Rana 55 152 Jhaghadiya (ST) Ravjibhai Vasava 56 154 Ankleshwar Ishavarsinh Patel 57 155 Olpad Mukesh Patel 58 156 Mangrol (ST) Ganpatbhai Vestabhai Vasava 59 161 Varachha Road Kumarbhai Shivabhai Kanani 60 163 Limbayat Sangitaben Rajendrabhai Patil 61 165 Majura Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghvi 62 167 Surat West Purneshbhai Ishwarlal Modi 63 169 Bardoli (SC) Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar 64 172 Nizar (ST) Kantibhai Reshmabhai Gamit 65 173 Dangs (ST) Vijaybhai Patel 66 174 Jalalpore Rameshbhai Chhotubhai Patel 67 177 Vansadaa (ST) Ganapatbhai Ulukbhai Mahla 68 179 Valsad Bharatbhai Patel 69 180 Pardi Kanubhai desai 70 182 Umbergaon (ST) Ramanbhai Nanubhai Paatakar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The polls are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.“The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met under the Presidentship of Shri Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Home Affairs, Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP,” a BJP statement on Friday said.Among the notable names in the BJP list are Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Rupani will again contest from Rajkot West in Saurashtra and Deputy CM Patel has been fielded from the Mehsana seat. Meanwhile, Gujarat state unit President of the BJP Jitu Vaghani has also been repeated as the BJP candidate from the Bhavnagar West seat.The BJP has denominated 50 of its MLAs, including the CM, the Deputy CM and state health minister Shankar Chaudhary. Two MLAs, Varsha Doshi of Wadhwan and Nalin Kotadiya of Dhari, were dropped from the BJP list. The seat of BJP MLA Bavku Udhad, who is the sitting MLA from the Lathi constituency, has been changed to Amreli.The BJP has also given tickets to five rebel Congress who quit their party and joined the BJP during the Presidential election and the Rajya Sabha election of Ahmed Patel. The five former Congressmen who received BJP tickets this year are Raghavji Patel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ramsinh Parmar, Mansinh Chauhan and C K Raolji.CM Vijay Rupani is confident of a win from Rajkot West but anger among Patidars, who make up a chunk of voters in the area, have given the Congress a fighting chance. Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani, meanwhile, is facing protests from the local Rajput community in Bhavnagar after he initiated action against a Rajput Sarpanch following a dispute.Gujarat Assembly Constituency number 69 — Rajkot West — has been a prestige seat for the BJP. In 2002, Narendra Modi contested the first-ever election of his life from Rajkot West and won, before being anointed CM. This time, the BJP candidate is Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In the 1984 elections, BJP leader Vajubhai Vala won the seat by beating Congress candidate Harshdaba Chudasa. Vala remained the MLA from Rajkot West till 2002, when he vacated the seat for BJP’s CM-designate Narendra Modi. The future Prime Minister won the election from Rajkot West after polling 45,298 votes. His opponent, Congress leader Ashwini Maheta polled 30,570 votes in the bypoll.When the BJP formed the government at the Centre in 2014 and Modi finally ascended the high seat in Delhi, Vala was rewarded for keeping the BJP fortress intact and was made the Governor of Karnataka. In the 2014 bypoll, the seat then passed on to Vijay Rupani, who won with 81,092 votes. He beat his Congress opponent Jayanti Kalriya, a Patidar, by over 23,000 votes. In August 2016, when Chief Minister Anandiben Patel resigned, Rupani was elevated to CM.Here's the complete first list of BJP candidates: