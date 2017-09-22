Gujarat Elections: Congress Plans Social Media Campaign During Navratri

The Congress has planned an innovative campaign, primarily on social media, to reach out to voters in Gujarat during Navratri festivities. The party will announce one major scheme every day during the nine days of Navratri.On the first day of Navratri, Congress said it will reduce VAT on petrol and diesel if it comes to power in Gujarat. The party said like the effigy of Ravana is burnt on the 10th day, it will to do away with the “oppressive and evil state government in Gujarat.”"We are going to raise these issues, one each day for the nine days of Navratri. Our campaign on social media, highlighting all the ills of the present BJP government in the state has been extremely successful and we expect this one to strike a chord with the people too, especially the youth,” a Congress leader told News18.The ‘Vikas has gone crazy’ campaign of the Congress has already become a huge hit on social media.Reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel.Education for all. Free education for the poor.Creating employment opportunities for educated youth.Free healthcare for the poor.Electricity for farmers.Doing away with the fixed pay and contract system for government employees.Rural housing.Ghar Nu Ghar scheme for urban poor.Schemes for economically and socially backward classes.Doing away with the oppressive government.