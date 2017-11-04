Congress to Take Call on Patel Quota by Next Week, Says Patidar Committee

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has said that by next week, Congress will make its stand clear on providing reservations to Patels in government jobs and educational institutions in Gujarat.In a statement on Saturday afternoon, PAAS, which is spearheading the Patel quota demand, claimed that a report prepared by legal experts has been submitted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.“After due diligence, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal has given a report. It is being assessed how reservation demand of those who are out of quota ambit can be met,” Hardik Patel-led PAAS said amid ongoing talks with the Congress party on extending support ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.A delegation of PAAS has already had a round of comprehensive talks with state Congress leaders last month in Gandhinagar. While there is a consensus on most of the demands made by the group, there is still no clarity on how Patel’s would be accommodated in the existing constitutional framework for OBC reservation.Technically, any inclusion in the state OBC list is vetted by the State Backward Classes Commission. This is done only after it is empirically established that a particular caste or a community is socially and educationally backward.Secondly, extending OBC reservations to Patel’s can disrupt the caste-coalition Congress is attempting to build for the upcoming polls. About 150 castes in Gujarat are currently in the state OBC list. Together they constitute almost 40% of the state population, the largest voting-block. Inclusion of Patel’s- a relatively affluent community- in the OBC list would effectively reduce quota pie for the existing beneficiaries.OBC leader Alpesh Thakor at a rally in Ahmedabad last month has already joined the Congress. The challenge for the Congress now is to meet Hardik Patel’s reservation demand without antagonising the OBC groups.Similarly, for Patel and his supporters in PAAS, as they attempt to mobilise their community ahead of the elections, it is important to extract a substantive assurance from the Congress on reservations.Sources in the Congress party indicate that final decision on the issue would probably be made closer to the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his Gujarat campaign in the second week of November and Congress is closely watching BJP’s next move before committing anything to competing castes groups.