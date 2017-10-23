GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat is Priceless, Can Never be Bought: Rahul Gandhi on Horse-trading

Both Paridar leaders — Narendra Patel and Nikhil Sawani — have now returned to the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Patel addressed a press conference on Sunday to claim that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the saffron brigade.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2017, 12:54 PM IST
File photo of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that Gujarat is priceless and can
never be bought. Rahul’s comments came as two Patidar leaders, who had joined the BJP, levelled bribery charges against the party.

"Gujarat is priceless. It has never been been bought. It can never be bought. It will never be bought," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Both Paridar leaders — Narendra Patel and Nikhil Sawani — have now returned to the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS). Patel addressed a press conference on Sunday to claim that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the saffron brigade. He even showed the Rs 10 lakh cash that the BJP had given him on Sunday, with the promise of giving another Rs 90 lakh on Monday.


Sawani has further alleged that the BJP is offering bribes to other Patidar leaders to join them. However, while PAAS chief Hardik Patel has refused to join Congress, Sawani says he is open to meet Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP has rubbished Patel’s charges and said it was a “drama" staged at the behest of the Congress. "All these allegations are false. It was a drama (enacted) by Narendra Patel at the behest of Congress," Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said.
