Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Live: BJP Looking at Legal Recourse Over EC Decision

News18.com | August 9, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
Event Highlights

Ahmed Patel, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor, scored a major victory by beating the BJP nominee Balvantsinh Rajput in a Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat. The polls saw late night drama as the Election Commission reject votes of two rebel Congress MLAs for violating electoral rules, thus enabling Patel to with 44 votes. The BJP has said that it will explore legal options to challenge the Election Commission's decision.

Aug 9, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Click to read: Ahmed Patel, Cong's Behind the Scenes Man, Who Fought on Gujarat Frontlines

Ahmed Patel's rise in the Congress pecking order under Sonia Gandhi has been phenomenal, and perhaps the most under-reported development in contemporary Indian politics.

Aug 9, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

Aug 9, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Click to read: How The Numbers Stack up in Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections

As things stand today, this how numbers work out - 176 divided by 4, which equals to 44, adding one more to take it over the half-way mark - the number which a candidate requires to be elected to the Rajya Sabha sits at 45.

Aug 9, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

After the victory, Ahmed Patel, who secured a fifth Rajya Sabha term after the tough electoral fight in Gujarat, tweeted:  "This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery." 

Aug 9, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Ahmed Patel beat Balvantsinh Rajput in the first Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat in two decades which saw a contest instead of official candidates of major parties getting elected unopposed. Rajput secured 38 votes in the elections.

Aug 9, 2017 10:07 am (IST)

Recap: Ahmed Patel, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor, scored a major victory by beating the BJP nominee in a Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat. The polls saw late night drama as the Election Commission reject votes of two rebel Congress MLAs for violating electoral rules, thus enabling Patel to with 44 votes.

