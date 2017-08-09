Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election Live: BJP Looking at Legal Recourse Over EC Decision

Event Highlights
Stay Tuned For Live Updates:
Click to read: Ahmed Patel, Cong's Behind the Scenes Man, Who Fought on Gujarat Frontlines
Ahmed Patel's rise in the Congress pecking order under Sonia Gandhi has been phenomenal, and perhaps the most under-reported development in contemporary Indian politics.
Click to read: How The Numbers Stack up in Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections
As things stand today, this how numbers work out - 176 divided by 4, which equals to 44, adding one more to take it over the half-way mark - the number which a candidate requires to be elected to the Rajya Sabha sits at 45.
After the victory, Ahmed Patel, who secured a fifth Rajya Sabha term after the tough electoral fight in Gujarat, tweeted: "This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power, muscle power and abuse of state machinery."
This is not just my victory. It is a defeat of the most blatant use of money power,muscle power and abuse of state machinery— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) August 8, 2017
Recap: Ahmed Patel, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor, scored a major victory by beating the BJP nominee in a Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat. The polls saw late night drama as the Election Commission reject votes of two rebel Congress MLAs for violating electoral rules, thus enabling Patel to with 44 votes.
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
-
27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 353/10103.2 overs 175/1058.4 oversEngland beat South Africa by 239 runs
-
26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 600/10133.1 overs 291/978.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
-
14 - 17 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy SA vs ENG 335/1096.2 overs 205/1051.5 oversSouth Africa beat England by 340 runs