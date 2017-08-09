GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections: How BJP's Calculation Went Haywire

The polls saw late night drama as the Election Commission reject votes of two rebel Congress MLAs for violating electoral rules, thus enabling Patel to with 44 votes. It seems the BJP got its poll arithmetic wrong.

Marya Shakil | CNN-News18

Updated:August 9, 2017, 3:10 PM IST
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Ahmed Patel, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor, scored a major victory by beating the BJP nominee in a Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat. The polls saw late night drama as the Election Commission reject votes of two rebel Congress MLAs for violating electoral rules, thus enabling Patel to with 44 votes. It seems the BJP got its poll arithmetic wrong.

BJP’s calculation was 176 MLAs x100/4

(Value of each MLA is 100 divided by the number of candidates)

So every candidate needed 44 to win. However, the Congress pushing for disqualification of 2 MLAs brought down this tally.

So it became 174x100/4= 43.5

The overall tally was brought down to 43.

BJP was sure that second preference vote of its MLAs would mean Balwantsinh Rajput will be through, which didn't happen.


