Gurdaspur By-Election Results LIVE: Congress Candidate Sunil Jakhar Wins by Over 1,90,000 Votes

Oct 15, 2017 9:03 am (IST)

Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar had earlier claimed the Gurdaspur bypoll would be a "referendum" on the Narendra Modi government. The BJP had also tried pulling out all the stops to retain the seat, which actor Vinod Khanna had won four times on its ticket. A victory would give much-needed boost to the BJP, which had bagged just one segment of Sujanpur out of the four seats it had contested in the Assembly polls. The AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab with 20 seats in the Assembly, was also looking to strengthen its presence in the state with victory in the bypoll.