Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Case: Omar Abdullah Takes a Dig at Security Forces

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has questioned the response of the security forces in combating spiralling violence in parts of Haryana following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by a special CBI court in a rape case on Friday."Chilli bombs? Pepper grenades? Pellet guns? Do the forces keep those only for protesting Kashmiris?" Omar wrote on twitter soon after Dera supporters resorted to violence in the wake of the court verdict.At least thirteen people died and scores others were injured after Dera followers went on a rampage in Haryana.Omar also expressed surprise over the statement made by a senior security force official about the situation in the affected areas."Seems all the visuals of violence are just fake news.These guys have everything under control. OB vans are self-inflicting damage!" the National Conference working president said.