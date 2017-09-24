Gurugram Municipal Elections: BJP Suffers Setback With Just 13 Out of 35 Seats

:The Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday won 13 out of 35 wards in the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG) elections.In an election it was expected to sweep in the absence of its principal rival Congress, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, and now hopes that elected independent candidates, 21 of them, will back its choice for city's mayor. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two wards.A party needs to win a minimum of 18 wards to have their representative as the Mayor of the city.The Congress didn't contest elections directly but backed three independent candidates. Fifteen of the 45 elected representative to the MCG are women. The polling was conducted earlier in the day and the voter turnout was 55.7%.The results were perceived to be a setback for the BJP's Haryana unit, but State PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the Mayor would be from the BJP. The minister asserted that the independent winners will back the BJP.In 2011, as many as 27 independent candidates had won and then supported the Congress party, which was in power in the state. No incident of violence was reported, but police had arrested two persons for using fake voter ID cards.