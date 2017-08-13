Hamid Ansari's Remarks Have no Takers Within Muslim Community: RSS Leader
RSS leader Indresh Kumar called the former vice-president Hamid Ansari "unfortunate" as no one came out in support of his remarks.
File image of former vice-president Hamid Ansari. (Image: Getty Images)
Nagpur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday said there were no takers for former vice-president Hamid Ansari's recent "insecurity among Muslims remark" even within the community.
He called the former vice-president "unfortunate" as no one came out in support of his remarks.
"Hamid Ansari is such an unfortunate (durbhagyashali) person that no one in the country came forward in his support. Muslims in large numbers also opposed his comments," said Kumar, who was in the city on Saturday.
Attacking the former vice-president, he said all the while during his ten-year tenure as vice-president he (Ansari) was secular and after demitting the post he has become hardliner (kattarpanti).
The RSS leader also exhorted all those sharing a similar mindset to tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure.
"I have one request to him (Ansari) and people like him who feel that Muslims are insecure, they should tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure and they should go and live in that country where they feel secure," Kumar said.
He called the former vice-president "unfortunate" as no one came out in support of his remarks.
"Hamid Ansari is such an unfortunate (durbhagyashali) person that no one in the country came forward in his support. Muslims in large numbers also opposed his comments," said Kumar, who was in the city on Saturday.
Attacking the former vice-president, he said all the while during his ten-year tenure as vice-president he (Ansari) was secular and after demitting the post he has become hardliner (kattarpanti).
The RSS leader also exhorted all those sharing a similar mindset to tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure.
"I have one request to him (Ansari) and people like him who feel that Muslims are insecure, they should tell the name of the country where Muslims are secure and they should go and live in that country where they feel secure," Kumar said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Sridevi: 10 of Her Most Memorable Performances
- Usain Bolt Limps Out of Career's Last Race to Gasps of 60,000-strong Crowd
- Independence Day 2017: Top 5 Scooters That Charted Their Way Into India’s History
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Taimur, Kareena, Saif Are Back From Their Swiss Vacation