Hardik Patel Accepts Congress Proposal on Patidar Quota

: Patidar Andolan Amanat Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Monday announced that the PAAS, which has been demanding reservation for Gujarat’s Patidars, has reviewed the alternate proposal from senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal and "found the Congress proposal acceptable”.Speaking to the press on Monday, 24-year-old Patel said, “After the PAAS Core Committee meeting, I want to announce that the proposal on Patidar reservation given by Kapil Sibal and the Congress party is correct and is acceptable to us. We will discuss it with other social outfits in Gujarat."Our aim is that Patidars should get reservations under the guidelines laid down by the Constitution and different Commissions in the country. If one follows the Congress’s formula for reservations, this will give benefits to other communities along with the Patidars. Congress is also likely to add this to their election manifesto for the Gujarat Assembly polls.”Further making the case for Patel reservations, Patel added, “There is no such law in the country that states that reservations cannot exceed 50%. We have accepted the proposal by the Congress. If Patels can get reservations in Madhya Pradesh, then why not in Gujarat?”Addressing allegations surrounding a sex tape involving him, Patel said, “The clip was uploaded from abroad. It has been morphed. I will present my own proof soon. I am not impotent, I am a man. If I were impotent, I would have said it openly.”