Hardik Patel Says No Meeting Scheduled With Rahul Gandhi

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has said that he will not be meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a three-day tour of Gujarat.Speaking exclusively to News18, Patel said that there was no scheduled meeting between him and Rahul. It was rumoured that a one-on-one was scheduled to be held in Surat on Friday.The clarification came after reports claimed talks between Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) delegation led by Hardik and Rahul Gandhi on reservations demands from the community.The reports said that during the first round of talks at Gandhinagar, state Congress leaders had agreed to the demands of Patidar community if the party were to win the state elections.However, the points of contention like reservations to Patidars in state government jobs and educational institutions remained unsolved.It was widely expected that the issues would be addressed when Hardik and Rahul would meet during the Congress leader’s tour of South Gujarat.Hardik had earlier, on Saturday, asked the Congress to make its stand clear on the reservation for Patidars by November 3.The Patidar leader put forward a set of demands before the Congress as a pre-condition for extending support to the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections.He also added that Patidars would oppose Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during one of his visit to Surat on November 3, just like they did during BJP president Amit Shah’s rallies in the city.