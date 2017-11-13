Hardik Patel 'Sex CD': Patidar Leader Says BJP Targeting Women of Gujarat, Defaming Him
The leader of the 2015 Patel agitation for reservation said that it was a conspiracy by people trying to defame him. "Why is BJP interfering in my personal life," Patel asked, adding that "it amounted to invading somebody's privacy".
Patidar leader Hardik Patel addressed a press conference on Monday and said that the BJP was trying to defame him. (CNN-News18 photo)
New Delhi: Hours after a CD allegedly showing Patidar leader Hardik Patel's intimate moments with a girl went viral on social media, the 24-year-old leader came out all guns blazing against the BJP, saying the ruling party was targeting the women of the state.
The leader of the 2015 Patel agitation for reservation said that it was a conspiracy by people trying to defame him. "Why is BJP interfering in my personal life," Patel asked, adding that "it amounted to invading somebody's privacy".
Hardik Patel, over the past few weeks, has grown closer to Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi as the two leaders set their eyes on BJP's strong Patel vote base.
Patel also alleged that dirty politics was being played and "they will bring more CDs".
"The concerned CD is a morphed one, and the person in the video is not me," he said, adding that he will consult his lawyers and take appropriate action.
CNN-News18 couldn't independently verify the veracity of the aforementioned video.
Earlier in the day, as the CD controversy came to the fore, Hardik took to Twitter, saying that dirty politics had begun, but it didn't bother him. "I don't mind if you disrespect me, but this amounts to tarnishing the image of women of Gujarat".
