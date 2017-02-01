Hate Speech: Congress Approaches EC Against BJP MLA Suresh Rana
File photo of controversial BJP MLA Suresh Rana. (Image: Pradesh 18)
New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday approached the Election Commission urging to file an FIR against BJP MLA Suresh Rana for allegedly trying to incite hatred and violation of model code of conduct.
The complaint was registered by K.C. Mittal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary legal and Human Rights Department.
In its complaint, Congress said it amounted to criminal offence and violation of model code of conduct and requested the EC to file an FIR against him.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police had already registered an FIR against Rana on charges of inciting hatred and violation of model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections in the state.
Rana, a BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan, had said curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he is elected again next month.
"If I emerge as the winner (in UP polls), curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad," Rana said in his constituency on Saturday.
Recommended For You
- Simon Mignolet Steals Show With Penalty Save as Liverpool Hold Chelsea 1-1
- Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Sridevi, Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi Kapoor Slay In Manish Malhotra Ensembles
- Watch: This Little Girl Singing Jag Ghoomeya for Anushka Sharma will Brighten Your Day