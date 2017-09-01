Have Proof How Mamata Conspired to Derail Gorkhaland Movement, Says Bimal Gurung

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Friday alleged that senior party members Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa are traitors and claimed that he has proof how they conspired with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to derail the Gorkhaland movement.“Those who are conspiring are living luxurious life and trying to cheat the people of the Hills. Here, I am living in jungles among animals and fighting for the dream of people. I am ready to die for Gorkhaland,” he said.Gurung said people who think he won’t return to Gorkhaland are “fools.” “No talk on Gorkhaland will be fruitful without me. The government has to sit with me to normalise the situation in Darjeeling,” he added.An infuriated Gurung claimed that GJM leader Binay Tamang and others attended the all-party meeting with Mamata without consulting him.“Mamata already said that the state government cannot do anything as it is not in their jurisdiction. Then why did Binay agree to attend another all-party meet on September 12 at Siliguri. Who asked Binay to mislead people that the GJM has withdrawn the bandh. It is Mamata’s conspiracy to derail our movement,” he said.The rift in the Morcha came out in open on Thursday after its senior member Binay Tamang was removed as a Chief Coordinator for going against Gurung’s wish in calling off the indefinite strike, which entered its 79th day on Friday, in the Hills.Binay’s removal came hours after he – in a public meet in Kurseong – announced that the indefinite bandh will remain suspended for 12 days from Saturday.GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri had said, “He (Binay Tamang) along with another party member Thapa were removed as GJM Coordinator. We will take the final decision to expel them from the party on Saturday’s central committee meeting.”Speaking to News18, GJM leader and Darjeeling MLA Amar Rai said, “Under any situation we are not going back from our Gorkhaland demand. We know that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee managed to break the unity of the GJM. But it is not going to work.”Meanwhile, bandh continued in the hills on Friday and GJM organised rallies at several places against Binay Tamang for cheating the people of Darjeeling. His house was also attacked by the Morcha leaders.Darjeeling once again turned into a battlefield after Morcha supporters clashed with the police at Sonada, Darjeeling and Singla. A large contingent of police force has been deployed in the town to maintain the law and order situation in the Hills.