'He Announced Several UPA-era Schemes', Sena Mocks PM's Address

Mumbai: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his New Year eve address, BJP ally Shiv Sena on Monday said most of the schemes he announced were initiated under the UPA rule, and asked what more "sacrifices" would be required for situation to normalise post note-ban.

"People were under the impression that PM Modi would apply balm on the sufferings faced by them. But, it does not seem Modi was very serious while he was addressing the nation.

More than 400 people lost their lives standing in queues. Families of all deceased must be cursing the government," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said today.

The schemes announced by Modi hold no value for families of those who lost their lives, the ruling ally said.

"Many of the schemes announced by Modi are old and have been running since the UPA regime. For instance, Rs 6,000 announced for women (who undergo institutional delivery) is already running since 2013 under the Food Security Act," it said.

The party said there are flaws in schemes announced for farmers as well.

"RBI is not ready to accept the demonetised currency deposited with district co-operative banks. The financial loss, thus, will have to be borne by these banks. Now the PM has announced that loans taken for agriculture will be borne by the government. The question is, how will these banks be able to bear this excessive burden," it sought to know.

The Sena said the Centre is yet to pay district banks the compensation for loans they provided during the Kharif season of 2015 and that waiving interest on loans taken during the previous Rabi season would further burden them.

"People were expecting a precise answer from the PM on when the problems being faced by them will end. But possibly, the PM himself does not have any answer. Also, the PM does not have specific figures on how much black money has been retrieved post demonetisation," the Sena said.