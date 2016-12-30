Here’s What Akhilesh Yadav’s Expulsion Means for the Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years. The surprise move puts the party in crisis just months before assembly elections in the politically significant state.

Here’s what will happen next:

* Party members and poll candidates will now have to make the difficult choice of choosing between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav

* There are many candidates who are favoured both by the Mulayam-Shivpal camp and Akhilesh Yadav. What will they do?

* The candidates need khilesh’s face with the cycle symbol, both now stand on the opposite side.

* Usually it is the parliamentary party leader who allots the party symbol to poll candidates. But Ram Gopal Yadav who holds the post in SP has also been expelled along with Akhilesh.

*With Ram Gopal in Akhilesh’s camp, he well could appeal to the Election Commission and the courts to seize the ‘cycle’ symbol and as a result, no party may be able to contest with the symbol.

* At this juncture, with polls just a month or two away, Akhilesh’s candidates may well have to contest independently or Akhilesh could opt for the symbol of any defunct party so his group could have a uniform symbol in the state.

*Akhilesh may join hands with the Congress and RLD to keep himself in the race.