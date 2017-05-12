He's a Blackmailer, Says Mayawati as Siddiqui Makes Rs 50-crore Allegation

Lucknow: Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui has alleged that party chief Mayawati had demanded Rs 50 crore from him and made objectionable remarks against Muslims, charges which the former chief minister trashed while calling him a "blackmailer".

ALSO READ | Mayawati Sacks Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Calls Emergency Meeting of top BSP Leaders

At a press conference here, an angry Siddiqui levelled a spate of allegations against Mayawati saying he had enough material to cause an "earthquake".

He also claimed that there was a threat to his life.

Siddiqui played six audio clippings of his phone conversations with Mayawati to support his allegation that money had been demanded from him, PTI reported. Siddiqui claimed he had 150 such recordings.

"She (Mayawati) was sore at the dismal showing of the BSP in the recent Assembly elections and termed Muslims as betrayers for not having voted for the party," he alleged. "She (Mayawati) was sore at the dismal showing of the BSP in the recent Assembly elections and termed Muslims as betrayers for not having voted for the party," he alleged.

Accusing Mayawati of having referred to "bearded Muslims as dogs", Naseemuddin said he had objected to the remark. At a hurriedly convened press conference Mayawati soon hit back.

ALSO READ | From BSP's Muslim Face To Mr No One: Naseemuddin Siddiqui's Fall From Grace

"Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui is a big blackmailer and earns money through it...people have complained about it. And it has been proved right today," she said. Mayawati said she had received complaints about Siddiqui from party workers.

"One who can tape BSP national president's conversations cannot be called a devoted and loyal worker....But he will not be able to blackmail me as what I say in private is what I say in public," she asserted. "One who can tape BSP national president's conversations cannot be called a devoted and loyal worker....But he will not be able to blackmail me as what I say in private is what I say in public," she asserted.

She said the audio clippings were not played by Siddiqui in entirety and also rejected his allegation that Rs 50 crore had been demanded from him.

Refuting his allegation that she had used derogatory language against Muslims, Mayawati said she cannot even repeat the word referred to.

"Muslims have faith in me that I cannot betray them...it is from the Muslims that we received maximum calls after his expulsion as he was not letting them progress in the party."

On Naseemuddin saying that his eight-year-old daughter died while he was busy in Mayawati's election in Bilsi, the BSP supremo said this was the first time she had heard of her. He (Siddiqui) had always mentioned that he had only two sons, she said.

(With PTI inputs)