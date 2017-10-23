Himachal Polls Before Gujarat Due to Snowfall Alert, Says Chief Election Commissioner Achal Joti

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Achal Kumar Joti on Monday defended announcing elections in Himachal Pradesh earlier than Gujarat. He went on to cite multiple factors, including the weather, which came into play while deciding the poll dates.“When we went to Himachal Pradesh, the state election commission there, political parties and the state administration had said three districts - Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Chamba - are likely to experience snowfall. Therefore, a request made to conduct the elections in early November so that voters do not get affected and can cast their votes,” Joti told ANI.He said that the poll schedule in Gujarat will planned in such a way that “the outcome of the (Himachal Pradesh) result should not affect the voting in Gujarat”.“Another main reason is that Himachal and Gujarat are not adjoining states. If multiple states go for polls, they are adjoining states. The EC has always made sure that the voting pattern of one state does not affect the voting pattern of another state, and that is why the counting period in Himachal Pradesh has been kept for December 18,” Joti told ANI.The CEC, citing an office memorandum issued by the ministry of law and justice in 2001 and approved by the Supreme Court, said, “The commission will announce the date of any election which will be a date ordinarily not more than three weeks prior to the date on which the notification is likely to be issued in wake of elections. The day we make the announcement, the model code of conduct is applied from that day till the poll is over. So, if the states share the border, it should have been an issue, but with Gujarat, the situation is very different.”Referring to the Gujarat floods, which claimed hundreds of lives and caused huge damage to infrastructure, the CEC said the state had to undergo restoration before elections could be organised.Joti also underlined the fact that the government staff which would carry out the restoration work is the same lot which would carry out services during the elections.In July, parts of Gujarat were ravaged by incessant rains and floods that claimed more than 200 lives.“And at a time when restoration work is done, it involves a lot of government force. A total of 26,443 employees of the state government will be given election duties. So the staff, which manages the restoration work, will only be assigned election duties as we don’t supply staff,” he said.“So, once the moral code of conduct is implemented, these government employees will have to leave all the revamping and start performing their duties in connection with elections,” he added.