Himachal Pradesh Govt Most Corrupt Since Independence: Amit Shah

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is the most corrupt since independence, BJP national president Amit Shah said on Friday."The Congress has ruined this state with corruption," he told a rally in Kangra district of the hill state where Assembly elections will be held later this year."Shanta Kumar is remembered as 'paani waale CM (one who developed water systems), P K Dhumal is called 'sadak waale CM' (who developed roads), but incumbent Virbhadra Singh will be remembered as 'bhrashtachar wale CM' (who encouraged corruption)," Shah said.The BJP leader asked the youths to uproot the "useless government" and vote his party to power to "bring development back in Himachal".The BJP chief said Singh often demanded that the Modi government give an account of its performance and that he was prepared to give it to the chief minister.The central government has announced 106 development schemes in various states of the country in the past three years, he said.Shah said in Himachal, hardly any development work could be seen.Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who was also present at the rally, said, The state government is like a faulty transformer that requires urgent repair."He said the meticulous strategy of Shah had helped the lotus (party symbol) bloom in Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Haryana."Now, it is the turn of Himachal Pradesh, where BJP shall be winning more than 50 seats," Nadda said.Taking a dig at Virbhadra, former chief minister Shanta Kumar said the "state government was on bail, whereas the state police are in jail".He was hinting at Singh being on bail in a corruption case and several policemen, including an IG rank officer, behind bars in a custodial death case.