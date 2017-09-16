: From being a Mahant and five-term MP, Yogi Adityanath has come a long way to becoming the Chief Minister of India's most populous state — Uttar Pradesh. Just ahead of the Big Day on September 18, which marks the six-month period of his government, he meetsfor an exhaustive interview.The Chief Minister, who is known for his serious demeanor, eases up an hour into the interview and talks about how 'aggressive policing' will pursue to shoo away criminals from the state. "If criminals fire bullets, they will get bullets. Our police will no longer sit quiet".He says that as soon as his government was sworn-in, on March 19, a strong message was sent to anti-social elements. "Most gangsters had started feeling the heat as soon as the BJP formed the government in UP. Some even surrendered outside the state. We are very clear about imposing a strict law and order regime. A message has been sent out to goons that we will follow an aggressive policing system. If goons fire they will get retaliatory fire," an aggressive Yogi Adityanath toldThe CM said that not just law and order but even normal governance had collapsed during the 17-year-long rule of SP and BSP."Regional parties were known for their nepotism and corruption. The entire system had derailed by the time we took over. I can tell you about the two biggest changes we've brought in these six months of governance. First, we've introduced a new work culture in our system, and ended the old babudom. Secondly, we've instilled hope and security among the masses. There is renewed vigour and energy among people".In the first six months of governance in the state, Adityanath says his government has laid a strong foundation which will catapult the state in the future."UP was the top state in most indices, of the country when we achieved Independence and we are now at the bottom. But we will change this and bring UP on the top. To begin with, we are focusing on reviving agriculture and setting up job creating manufacturing projects," he said giving a glimpse of the nature of policies that UP government will roll out in future.Yogi Adityanath also batted for simultaneous, general and assembly, elections.Manmohan Rai (left) and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.He said, "You are also from UP, tell me what else were government employees doing all through the year till now? Holding elections, announcing results and then conducting poll after another poll, be it for assembly, Lok Sabha, or local bodies. This should end. We support Modiji's view of holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together," said Yogi.The UP chief minister was recently in news for ordering 'pruning of inauspicious fig trees' and prohibiting vulgar songs during the annual Hindu pilgrimage - Kavad Yatra. Responding to the controversies surround him on these issues, Adityanath said, "I am very clear about what I said. Kavad Yatra is an important ritual. Earlier facilities were not allowed to them which resulted in some incidents. We ensured incident free Kavad Yatra this year. Let it be clear that Kavad Yatra is a celebration not a funeral, so we will allow singing and bhajans along the route".Speaking about one of the major healthcare crisis in Uttar Pradesh since BJP government assumed power in UP – the death of hundreds of children in East UP's BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said the issue was politicised and blown out of proportion."The issue should not have been politicised. Deaths were most saddening, especially for me as I was the first person to bring the issue of Encephalitis deaths on the national platform. But let me again highlight that the death-rate of children was lowest this year as compared to the previous years. We have been successful in bringing down the death rate sharply, due to intensive vaccination drive in East UP and intensive clean water and cleanliness drive." The media had unnecessarily linked all deaths to shortage of oxygen, the UP CM added.On a lighter note, Adityanath said that amid all the workload he finds little time for himself. As meetings and interaction with bureaucrats and ministers happen from early morning to late night, "There is hardly any time for myself."In response to a question on how his life had changed from being a saint at Gorakhnath Mathh to becoming the state of UP, he said, "We are saints, we don't have a personal life, so little has changed for me from becoming a monk to a CM. Both dedicate their lives to the people and both are sensitive to issues of the masses. When I find a little time for myself, prayers and chanting hymns is what I do."He tried to allay fears of Hindutvisation of academics, especially in context of the ongoing exercise to change the syllabus of schools and universities. "There is a need to change the syllabus of primary and basic schools which are outdated. But there would be no agenda behind this except providing the best education. We must however need to understand Hindutva, which is nothing else but humanitarian, which accepts everyone."Yogi Adityanath promises to make UP among the most investor-friendly state in the next five years. "You will see the change. UP will be the top destination for investors in five years. My entire time goes in discussing ways to make UP a prosperous and happy state and we will achieve this in the time given."