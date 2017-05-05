Home Ministry Asks AAP to Explain Its Overseas Funds, Says It’s Routine

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion that it might have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, an official said.

The MHA has served notice to the AAP on grounds of allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) norms.

In a communication, the Union Home Ministry asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to explain certain fundings from abroad after suspecting that it might have violated FCRA provisions.

An MHA official said the communication to the AAP was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them. "We do ask political parties for details of their funding from time to time and the letter to AAP is also keeping with that system," the official said.

The official made it clear that it was not a show cause notice and a decision on it would be taken only after the AAP submits its reply.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, responded, saying that the party had nothing to hide and it was ready to fully cooperate the officials and agencies.

"It's worth mentioning that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given us a clean chit before the High Court on this issue and now they are sending us fresh notices," the statement further said, however, adding that it was a clear case of a political witchhunt.

AAP had sought donations from common public at the time of inception and a majority of its donors were from outside India. In 2013, the UPA government had also probed the funds of AAP but no discrepancies were found.

