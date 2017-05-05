DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Home Ministry Asks AAP to Explain Its Overseas Funds, Says It’s Routine
File image of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to furnish details of overseas funding to it following suspicion that it might have violated the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, an official said.
The MHA has served notice to the AAP on grounds of allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) norms.
An MHA official said the communication to the AAP was part of its "routine" queries sent to a few other political parties regarding overseas funding to them. "We do ask political parties for details of their funding from time to time and the letter to AAP is also keeping with that system," the official said.
The Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement, responded, saying that the party had nothing to hide and it was ready to fully cooperate the officials and agencies.
AAP had sought donations from common public at the time of inception and a majority of its donors were from outside India. In 2013, the UPA government had also probed the funds of AAP but no discrepancies were found.
