Hoping Kerala Break Helps you Rejuvenate: Pinarayi Takes Jibe at Yogi Adityanath

Just hours after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Kerala government over its public health system, especially hospitals, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan teared into Yogi in a series of tweets."Kindly correct yourself Shri Adityanath, Kerala's Infant Mortality Rate is 10. National average 34, Uttar Pradesh's 43. Thanks @myogiadityanath for letting every Indian know that Kerala's IMR is not only far better than UP but also many developed countries," the Kerala CM said."It really amuses me that you found time for Kerala, despite the fact the large number of problems exist in UP (as per newspaper reports)," Pinarayi tweeted.He didn't stop there and said, he was hopeful that this "break in beautiful, peaceful Kerala" would help the UP CM rejuvenate and look at issues in his own state.Responding to Yogi's allegations against the lackadaisical attitude of Kerala government, Pinarayi retorted that UP CM must stick to facts."But Yogi ji, do not speak on the basis of false/fake information provided by the state BJP leaders who are notoriously famous for that. Let this fact also be known to you, Kerala Police have registered case against the state leadership for posting fake video on social media," the Kerala CM tweeted.